Russia aims to produce 80 mln-120 mln T of LNG a year by 2035, minister says

Russia previously announced plans to produce as much as 140 million tonnes annually, but energy officials later suggested the target date of 2035 might have to shift. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday the government would allocate 1 billion roubles ($16.65 million) to support the development of LNG equipment.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:16 IST
Russia aims to produce 80 million to 120 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year by 2035, energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday the government would allocate 1 billion roubles ($16.65 million) to support the development of LNG equipment. ($1 = 60.0680 roubles)

