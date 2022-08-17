Left Menu

U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause

The court said the district court's order and accompanying memorandum "lack specificity" and said its injunction focused on an Interior Department action which was not yet finalized. President Joe Biden had paused the government's new leases in January 2021 as part of a sweeping plan to rein in fossil-fuel extraction on federal land and combat the effects of climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:38 IST
U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the Louisiana district court decision to block the Interior Department's leasing pause after Louisiana and a dozen states sued the administration established arguing that they would suffer injury from the policy. The court said the district court's order and accompanying memorandum "lack specificity" and said its injunction focused on an Interior Department action which was not yet finalized.

President Joe Biden had paused the government's new leases in January 2021 as part of a sweeping plan to rein in fossil-fuel extraction on federal land and combat the effects of climate change. The Interior Department last year said it would proceed with new leases during the appeals process "consistent with the district court’s injunction during the appeal."

It is currently reviewing the decision, Interior spokesperson Melissa Schwartz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022