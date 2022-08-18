Left Menu

Ukraine accuses Russia of preparing 'provocation' at nuclear plant

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:07 IST
Ukraine's main military intelligence agency accused Russia on Thursday of preparing to stage some kind of "provocation" at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Friday.

The intelligence agency made the statement hours after Moscow said there was a risk of a man-made disaster at the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, and accused Kyiv and the West of planning a "provocation" there on Friday.

Ukraine's defence intelligence agency said it had information that staff with Russia's Rosatom nuclear company had left the site and that the facility would be closed to everyone except for operational staff.

