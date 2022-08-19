Left Menu

Seven out of 10 Germans using less energy due to soaring prices -survey

Seven out of 10 Germans are using less energy due to decades-high inflation in Europe's largest economy while half are spending less on leisure activities, according to a new survey. Lower-income households are changing their habits most, according to the survey, with two-thirds reducing their daily shopping and spending on leisure activities and holidays compared with half of households with an average income.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 00:12 IST
Seven out of 10 Germans using less energy due to soaring prices -survey
  • Country:
  • Germany

Seven out of 10 Germans are using less energy due to decades-high inflation in Europe's largest economy while half are spending less on leisure activities, according to a new survey. The share of those using less energy is up from 63% in April this year, according to Infratest dimap's survey of 1,273 citizens for broadcaster ARD.

Annual inflation accelerated to 8.5% in July from 7.8% in April, driven by a 35% rise in energy costs. Lower-income households are changing their habits most, according to the survey, with two-thirds reducing their daily shopping and spending on leisure activities and holidays compared with half of households with an average income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022