Seven out of 10 Germans using less energy due to soaring prices -survey

Seven out of 10 Germans are using less energy due to decades-high inflation in Europe's largest economy while half are spending less on leisure activities, according to a new survey. The share of those using less energy is up from 63% in April this year, according to Infratest dimap's survey of 1,273 citizens for broadcaster ARD.

Annual inflation accelerated to 8.5% in July from 7.8% in April, driven by a 35% rise in energy costs. Lower-income households are changing their habits most, according to the survey, with two-thirds reducing their daily shopping and spending on leisure activities and holidays compared with half of households with an average income.

