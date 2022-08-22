Left Menu

Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet - minister

Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher global prices and disruptions to purchases from the Black Sea after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in June that Egypt had contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, after initially agreeing to purchase 500,000 tonnes.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:32 IST
Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's supply minister said on Monday that an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although it is unclear when the grain will be shipped. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher global prices and disruptions to purchases from the Black Sea after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in June that Egypt had contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, after initially agreeing to purchase 500,000 tonnes. "We have an agreement on quantity and price - 180,000 tonnes of wheat, and price was $400 per tonne," Moselhy told reporters on Monday, disclosing the price for the first time. The wheat had not yet left India, he added however.

India, the world's second biggest producer of wheat, banned private overseas sales of the grain on May 14, but made allowances for countries like Egypt with food security needs. A scorching heatwave has curtailed India's output this year.

"You know about the strong heatwave that happened in India and that affected next year's harvest, so it's natural that they would want to keep their own supply. It's their right," said Moselhy. "But to be honest our cargo is at the port." In an effort to boost its strategic wheat reserves, Egypt's government has bought around 1.8 million tonnes of wheat since the start of the current fiscal year, Moselhy said, making big purchases from countries including France and Russia since the Indian deal was announced.

Moselhy said Egypt's strategic wheat reserves currently stand at around seven months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022