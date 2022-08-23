Left Menu

Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport; turns back before take off

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft on Tuesday turned back from the runway at Goa airport, before it was to take off, after the pilot detected a fault in the right engine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:21 IST
Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport; turns back before take off
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft on Tuesday turned back from the runway at Goa airport, before it was to take off, after the pilot detected a fault in the right engine. "IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) operating 6E6097 from Goa to Mumbai returned back after taxi out. During taxi, the pilot got a momentary engine warning. The pilot carried out their procedures and returned the aircraft back for necessary inspection," an IndiGo statement stated.

All 183 passengers including four infants will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai, the company said. Earlier on Sunday, pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata asked Kolkata ATC for priority landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area.

Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing for IndiGo flight 6E-2513. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022