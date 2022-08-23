Rescued from turbulent sea, 32 fishermen handed over to Bangladesh

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday handed over to its Bangladeshi counterpart 32 rescued fishermen of the neighbouring country, whose boats had capsized in inclement weather in the Bay of Bengal, an official said.

While 27 of them were rescued by the ICG, five were brought to safety by Indian fishermen.

''Indian Coast Guard handed over 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen to Bangladesh Coast Guard early morning on August 23 in accordance with existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards,'' the ICG official said.

ICG ship 'Varad' handed them over to Bangladesh Coast Guard ship ‘Tajuddin' at the Indo-Bangla international maritime boundary line, he said.

The ICG was thanked by its Bangladesh counterpart for its humanitarian role in saving the lives of the fishermen.

These fishermen were rescued from the Bay of Bengal after their boats capsized during inclement weather and most of them were found clinging to nets or floats in the turbulent sea.

They were sighted by ICG ships and aircraft on August 20 after they struggled in the rough waters for nearly 24 hours.

The fishermen, when rescued, were in a state of extreme shock and were administered first aid and served food and water by the ICG, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)