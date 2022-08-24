France can not hold on to energy price caps forever, government spokesman says

France can not hold on to billion euro energy price caps to help households cope with soaring inflation forever, government spokesman Olivier Veran told journalists on Wednesday.

Gas prices in France are currently frozen and the government had also put in place a cap for power price hikes, but both measures are set to expire this winter.

"There may be price increases," Veran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)