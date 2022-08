Last reactors at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant shut down after power lines damaged- Energoatom

The last two working reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine shut down on Thursday after nearby fires damaged overhead power lines, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Fires broke out in the ash pits of a coal plant located near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Europe's largest - and damaged the power lines connecting the nuclear plant to Ukraine's grid, the company said. "As a result, the station's two working power units were disconnected from the network," Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.

The plant's security systems were working normally and work was under way to reconnect one of reactor blocks to the grid, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)