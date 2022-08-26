Polish PM says new gas link with Slovakia a boost to energy security
A new gas pipeline between Poland and Slovakia officially commissioned on Friday will boost energy security in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
"This investment delivers supply security to our western neighbours, to the whole Europe," Morawiecki told a news briefing.
Being able to pipe liquefied natural gas and gas from Norway via Poland to Slovakia will boost the country's "energy freedom", Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.
