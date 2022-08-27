Left Menu

NHPC inks pact with Himachal Pradesh for 500 MW Dugar hydro project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:15 IST
NHPC inks pact with Himachal Pradesh for 500 MW Dugar hydro project
The agreement was signed in the presence of Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, and A K Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC Limited. Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government for the implementation of 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project in Chamba district.

''Implementation agreement for 500 MW Dugar Hydro Electric Project located in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, was signed between NHPC Limited and government of Himachal Pradesh on August 26, 2022 at Shimla,'' a statement said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, and A K Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC Limited.

The document was signed by Suresh Kumar, General Manager (E), NHPC, and Harikesh Meena, Director (Energy), Directorate of Energy (DoE), Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 449 MW Dugar Hydro Electric Project was signed between NHPC and government of Himachal Pradesh on September 25, 2019.

Subsequent to signing of the MoU, NHPC carried out detailed survey and investigations, techno-economic studies and submitted a detailed project report for an enhanced capacity of 500 MW to Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The accord of concurrence to the project was issued by CEA on April 26, 2022.

Forest and environment clearances in respect of the project are in process.

Dugar Hydroelectric Project is expected to generate 1,759.85 million units in a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022