Ahead of festival, construction of 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple underway in Maha

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is being constructed in Thane's Dhamankar Naka area in Bhiwandi.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-08-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 08:06 IST
Visual from Thane's Dhamankar Naka area in Bhiwandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is being constructed in Thane's Dhamankar Naka area in Bhiwandi. Earlier, the first look of the Chinchpokli Chintamani idol of Lord Ganesh was unveiled in Mumbai amid a huge crowd.

Meanwhile, preparations for Lord Ganesh's clay idols are in full swing in Assam's Dibrugarh ahead of the festival. Some visuals also came from Odisha where markets of Bhubaneswar have become vibrant with Lord Ganesh's idols.

Preparations are in full swing in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with pomp and grandeur after two years of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long wait, people rushed to shops to purchase Lord Ganesha idols to celebrate the festival. Pandals are also going to be decorated ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi, is a 10-day festival that will begin on 31 August and conclude on September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

