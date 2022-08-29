Russian-installed official says safety of IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will be ensured - TASS

A Russian-installed official in eastern Ukraine said on Monday that authorities would ensure the safety of the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the TASS news agency reported.

The IAEA said it will visit the plant, which is occupied by Russian forces but still managed by Ukrainian staff, this week. The Russian-backed authorities in the region said on Monday they have not been informed about details of the visit, TASS reported.

