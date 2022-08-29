Russia is trying to stop Europe from filling its gas storages -Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Russia is trying to prevent European nations from filling their gas storages enough to cope with the coming winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, speaking to an oil and gas conference in Norway via video link.
