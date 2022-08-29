Austria prepares to pump billions into Vienna power firm hit by price jump

Austria said on Monday it is preparing to pump billions of euros into the electricity company that supplies much of Vienna after a price surge on power markets left it unable to afford the guarantees needed to cover market transactions. Wien Energie, which is owned by the City of Vienna, asked the federal government for help at the weekend and the city has identified an "acute financing need" of 6 billion euros($6 billion), the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The federal government has the instruments and the will to help the City of Vienna in this financial emergency. It is about ensuring security of supply for two million people, which must happen," the ministry said, adding that talks were ongoing and there remained "many questions". The ministry said it was considering a loan worth billions of euros, to be handled by the Federal Financing Agency that issues government bonds and other debt instruments.

Wien Energie pointed to a "sudden explosion" in the European power price on Friday - to 1,000 euros from 700 per megawatt-hour (MWh) - that it said increased the size of the guarantees required on the market, even for contracts concluded in the past where delivery is pending. Earlier on Monday, Uniper requested more financial help from the German government, raising the bill for bailing out the utility group to 19 billion euros as soaring gas and power prices burn up its cash reserves.

Wien Energie sells power futures, contracts to supply power it will generate in as much as two years' time, while also buying power and gas on the market in long-term deals, it said in a statement. Most of its power generation comes from gas-fired plants. "Wien Energie and (its parent company) Wiener Stadtwerke are solid, economically healthy companies with excellent credit ratings. No losses need to be covered," the company said.

As Austria's biggest energy provider by number of customers and the one with the biggest gas-fuelled plants, it is the hardest-hit by market-price pressure, it added. ($1 = 1.0000 euros)

