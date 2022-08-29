Left Menu

Probe on, truth will come out: Karnataka minister on Murugha Mutt seer case

Chitradurga police on Monday detained Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru while he was en route to Maharashtra from Bankapur in Karnataka's Haveri district. The seer was detained after he was charged under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in an institution run by the Mutt.

ANI | Bengaluru(Karnataka) | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi visiting the Murgha mutt sect (Photo: Congress twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chitradurga police on Monday detained Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru while he was en route to Maharashtra from Bankapur in Karnataka's Haveri district. The seer was detained after he was charged under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in an institution run by the Mutt. According to the complaint, two minor girls aged 15 and 16 were sexually assaulted for three-and-a-half years.

Replying to the allegation against the seer, Karnataka minister V Somanna said, "Whatever happened related to the Sri Muruga Mutt of Chitradurga is unfortunate but Police has been given a free hand to investigate the case. I was a trustee in the Mutt for 30 years when the previous seer was in place. I have known Shivkumar Swami for many years. Let Police investigate the case and let the truth come out. When the case is under investigation, it is inappropriate to speak about it." On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that police are investigating the case and the whole truth will come out.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru on his Karnataka visit recently and was ceremoniously initiated into the sect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

