Preventive Detention Act invoked against Hyderabad man for provocative slogans

A man was arrested in Hyderabad for raising "provocative and inflammatory slogans" while protesting against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh's alleged offensive remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The Hyderabad Police has invoked the Preventive Detention Act against the person.

According to the police, he "instigated the protestors to raise provocative and inflammatory slogans" on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. "A 27-year-old man who has been creating hatred between Muslims and Hindus has been detained under Act No.1 of 1986 on August 30, 2022, P.D Act as per the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City," said the police.

"The detenu has been habitually posting provocative and inflammatory messages and videos on social media through his Twitter account with an intention to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims and cause a breach of communal peace and disturb public tranquillity," the police added. The police said that the accused along with a number of supporters had staged a "dharna" in front of the Office of the Commissioner of Police at Basheerbagh in protest against the posting of an offensive video by T Raja Singh while demanding his immediate arrest.

"The detenu instigated the protestors to raise provocative and inflammatory slogans and has created hatred and ill-will between the Muslim and Hindu religious communities in the limits of Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, thereby adversely affecting the maintenance of public order," the police said. The police said that the video of the slogans went viral on national television channels and social media platforms and thus created a "disturbance to public order" throughout the country.

According to the police, the slogans raised by the accused "caught the attention of the gullible youth of the Muslim community" leading to "widespread protest programmes with violent incidents" in parts of the city. "The details of the violent incidents were reported in the limits of Moghalpura, Shahinayathgunj, Bhavaninagar and Hussainialam Police Station in which the protestors have damaged the police vehicle, pelted stones on a police station, attacked the hotel vendor and private cab driver," the police said.

"Sensing danger to the life and properties in the hands of the protestors, people got panicky and closed their shops and establishments. The entire population of the city and the state went into the grip of fear and shock by his activity," it added. The police informed that the arrested person has been "continuously creating hatred and ill-will" between major communities resulting in widespread unrest among the people in the limits of Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and in other parts of the country".

"The Cyber Crime police, CCS, Detective Department, Hyderabad executed the P.D order on him on August 30 and he is being lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda, Hyderabad," the police said. (ANI)

