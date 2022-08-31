Left Menu

IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant designed to take a day -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 00:49 IST
IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant designed to take a day -Interfax
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI

A planned visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is designed to take one day, the head of the Russian-installed local administration told Interfax on Tuesday.

Yevgeny Balitsky, who on Monday said he did not expect much from the IAEA visit, told the agency the inspectors "must see the work of the station in one day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
4
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022