Odisha CM meets envoys of 30 countries, business leaders to draw investments

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met envoys of over 30 countries and more than 500 business delegates to draw investments to his state.

The meeting was held in New Delhi as a curtain raiser for the Make in Odisha Conclave and Investors' Meet, a statement said.

''Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in eastern India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location,'' he told the gathering. In the last two decades, Patnaik noted that his government has focused on leveraging the state's natural advantages through progressive policy, efficient administration and technological interventions. ''The Make in Odisha Conclave will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, and I invite you to participate in the event as a partner country of Odisha,'' he said.

At the programme, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel, and aluminium in India.

''We are emerging as a leader in sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, and food processing,'' he said.

In the first edition of the conclave in 2016, Mohapatra said the state received over 120 investment proposals worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore.

In the second edition in 2018, the state received investment interests worth over Rs 4 lakh crore.

Odisha MSME and Industries Minister PK Deb, Industries secretary Hemant Sharma and other senior officials also made presentations at the meeting.

