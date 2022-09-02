Japan finmin Suzuki welcomes G7 agreement on Russian oil price cap
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he welcomed the Group of Seven financial leaders' agreement on Friday on setting a price cap on Russian oil exports, and he called for the scheme to be implemented quickly.
Suzuki told reporters that the cap should help temper surging energy prices and inflation.
