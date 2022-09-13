Left Menu

Germany well-positioned to get through winter, says Chancellor Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:24 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

Germany is well-positioned to get through the winter despite reduced gas flows from Russia thanks to measures including extending two nuclear power plants' lifespans, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Germany's gas storage levels are higher than this time last year and will continue to be filled before winter, said Scholz according to a copy of his speech for delivery at the German Employers' Day.

