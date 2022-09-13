Swedish nuclear outage "very bad news" for Finland, says Finnish power grid operator

Swedish utility Vattenfall's announcement of a two-month delay in restarting the Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor is very bad news for Finland, Finnish power grid operator Fingrid said on Tuesday.

"On a cold day in case of severe frost, Finland would need to import a significant amount of electricity from Sweden so this is very bad news for Finland," Fingrid's Chief Executive Jukka Ruusunen told Reuters.

