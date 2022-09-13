Norway PM to meet gas producers to discuss gas sales to Europe

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will meet on Thursday with gas producers to discuss long-term supply contracts that may help to stabilize prices on gas sales to Europe, he told the country's public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday.

"It is not in Norway's interest to have the current instability. I would much rather see those prices to stabilize, preferably at a lower level," he added.

