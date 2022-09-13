Left Menu

Norway PM to meet gas producers to discuss gas sales to Europe

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:02 IST
Norway PM to meet gas producers to discuss gas sales to Europe
  • Norway

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will meet on Thursday with gas producers to discuss long-term supply contracts that may help to stabilize prices on gas sales to Europe, he told the country's public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday.

"It is not in Norway's interest to have the current instability. I would much rather see those prices to stabilize, preferably at a lower level," he added.

