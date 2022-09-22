Odisha govt to invest Rs 400 cr to strengthen State disaster management capacity

The Odisha Government has decided to invest Rs 400 crore to strengthen of State's disaster management capacity with modern equipment and training for the front-line units. The decision was taken at the State Executive Committee meeting held on under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Discussions in the meeting showed that around Rs 400 crore would be invested for enhancing the disaster management system and empowering the front line engaged in mitigating the impact of the disasters. "Considering the changing climatic scenario, the committee decided to further strengthen the disaster management capacity of the State with latest modern equipments and intensive training to the front line organizations like ODRAF and Fire Service Units," the official statement reads.

Mahapatra directed Housing and Urban Development department to remove the encroachments on drains and keep those properly widened and linked for smooth passage of rain or stormwater. He also directed to enhance the in-house capacity for instant urban flood management.

It was decided to have more modern relief and rescue equipments including the support for drinking water supply and water evacuation during the disasters. Further, Mahapatra directed to build more flood shelters in flood-prone areas. The department was asked to identify the flood-prone villages having insufficient flood or cyclone shelters so that people could be housed there during natural calamities.

"More number of flood shelters would also be helpful in providing emergent relief to the people of the marooned villages. It was also decided to strengthen and heighten the flood embankments in the vulnerable areas like Bari, Dhamnagar, Gop and other riverside villages as a permanent measure," it said. Development Commission and Special Relief Commission, Pradeep Kumar Jena asked the departments to submit utilization certificates against the SRC grants already released to them for relief, repair, restoration, and distribution of various assistance to the people.

The proposal for Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) was discussed in the meeting. It was decided that a quick PDNA against the last heavy rain and flood would be conducted. After a proper assessment of the needs, additional support would be mobilized for long-term recovery, reconstruction, recovery and future damage reduction.

Jena appraised that the PDNA would be conducted in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and the National Institute of Disaster Management. The sectors like housing and resettlement, protection of civic amenities including the health and educational infra, drinking water and local critical infrastructure needs like roads, bridges etc. would be the principal themes for PDNA.

Chief Secretary directed to complete PDNA in about a month. (ANI)

