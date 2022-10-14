Left Menu

Delhi IGI airport on alert after 'bomb threat' on flight from Moscow

A threatening email warning of a bomb in a Delhi-bound flight from Moscow was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday night, the officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 08:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the threat mail, security agencies were put on alert and airport security was beefed up.

The flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport is being checked. According to police, the flight was to arrive at the Delhi airport at 3:20 am from Moscow.

"There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29," an official said. Total 386 passengers and 16 crew members were deboarded from the flight.

The matter is being investigated. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

On September 10, a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight was received at the airport after that security agencies were alerted. "We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London would be blown up," Delhi Police sources had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

