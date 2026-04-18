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Delhi Court Convicts CBI Officers for Misconduct in 2000 Raid

A Delhi court convicted two CBI officers for their unlawful actions during a 2000 raid on IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal's residence. The court found them guilty of assault, criminal trespass, and misconduct in trying to subvert a legal order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:13 IST
Delhi Court Convicts CBI Officers for Misconduct in 2000 Raid
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In a significant legal judgment, a Delhi court has convicted two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for assaulting and unlawfully entering the residence of an Indian Revenue Service officer during a raid conducted over two decades ago.

The officers, retired police officer VK Pandey and current CBI joint director Ramnesh, faced charges related to an incident on October 19, 2000, where they reportedly exceeded their authority by forcibly entering IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal's home, assaulting him, and violating legal protocols. Judicial Magistrate Shashank Nandan Bhatt emphasized that the actions were not within the officers' lawful powers and were intended to nullify a prior tribunal order.

Citing medical records and witness testimonies, the court confirmed the accusations of assault, mischief, and criminal trespass. The court noted that the officers acted with 'malafide intent' and convicted them, setting the scene for further sentencing proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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