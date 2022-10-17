Left Menu

Arunachal governor for boosting tourism to strengthen relations with Belarus, Tanzania

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 18:58 IST
Arunachal governor for boosting tourism to strengthen relations with Belarus, Tanzania
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Monday stressed the need for strengthening relations between the people of the state with those of the Republic of Belarus and Tanzania by exploring avenues for boosting tourism.

The Ambassador of India to the Republic of Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania Binaya Srikanta Pradhan called on the governor at Raj Bhawan here and discussed the bilateral areas of interest of Arunachal Pradesh with the countries of their assignment.

The governor emphasised exploring avenues for enhancing tourism of the state and people-to-people contact to build a strong foundation for relations with Belarus and Tanzania, an official communiqué said. Mishra also stressed on development partnerships, educational linkages, and export and investment flow with both nations.

The governor also suggested cultural exchange programmes of the northeastern state with the people of the two countries.

He shared information about the state's abundant business and investment opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, mining, oil and gas, heavy machinery, and equipment with the visiting Ambassador and High Commissioner, the communiqué added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022