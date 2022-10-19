Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios

Left Menu

Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown. The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30.

