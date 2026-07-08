Escalating Tensions: Iran Targets U.S. Sites After Military Strikes

Irans Revolutionary Guards Said They Targeted Us Military Sites In Bahrain And Kuwait On Wednesday After The Us Launched A Wave Of Military Strikes On Iran In Response To Attacks On Tankers In The Strait Of Hormuz In The Latest Blow To The Fragile Ceasefire Agreement

In a rapidly escalating conflict, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have targeted key U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, in the aftermath of U.S. military actions against Iran. This development comes as a significant disruption to the ceasefire agreement previously established.

The United States had earlier launched a series of strikes in response to alleged Iranian attacks on three tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command reports targeting over 60 small boats affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Oil prices surged above 3% following the U.S. announcement revoking Iran's oil sales license, drawing severe condemnation from Tehran. As tensions rise, officials warn of dire consequences amidst stalled peace negotiations, with Iran asserting its strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz.