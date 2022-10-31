Goa CM meets Gadkari, discusses road, highway issues
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here to discuss road and highway infrastructure in the state.
Sawant said they discussed issues related to road and highway infrastructure, adding that Gadkari was always positive in giving ''much needed Central assistance to Goa''.
''Gadkari has asked that Goa propose projects to be undertaken in the e-mobility and green energy sector. He has assured all necessary assistance from the Union Government,'' the CM said.
State transport minister Mauvin Godinho, who also met Gadkari during the day, said the latter had promised to provide 250 electric buses as part of an upcoming scheme.
