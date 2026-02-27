A tragic tram derailment in central Milan has resulted in the death of one person, with at least 20 others injured, according to a witness report from Reuters.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon along Vittorio Veneto street, causing chaos as the tram veered off its tracks.

In response, five ambulances arrived swiftly at the scene, while civil protection teams erected a tent to aid the injured. Meanwhile, the local transport company, ATM, has not yet provided a comment regarding the accident.