Tragic Tram Derailment in Central Milan
A tram derailment in central Milan resulted in one fatality and at least 20 injuries. Emergency teams quickly responded with ambulances and assistance tents. The incident occurred on Vittorio Veneto street, and the local transport company ATM has yet to issue a statement regarding the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:56 IST
- Country:
- Italy
A tragic tram derailment in central Milan has resulted in the death of one person, with at least 20 others injured, according to a witness report from Reuters.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon along Vittorio Veneto street, causing chaos as the tram veered off its tracks.
In response, five ambulances arrived swiftly at the scene, while civil protection teams erected a tent to aid the injured. Meanwhile, the local transport company, ATM, has not yet provided a comment regarding the accident.
- READ MORE ON:
- Milan
- tram derailment
- accident
- injuries
- Italy
- emergency services
- ATM
- Vittorio Veneto
- transport
- safety
ALSO READ
Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good: PM Modi.
First In-House Wild Elephant Treatment at Palamu Tiger Reserve Marks Veterinary Breakthrough
Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim advised to rest, undergo treatment due to musculoskeletal pain
Terence Atmane's Tumultuous Mexican Open Quest
Bank of Italy Warns Against Governor Deepfake Scams