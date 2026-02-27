Left Menu

Tragic Tram Derailment in Central Milan

A tram derailment in central Milan resulted in one fatality and at least 20 injuries. Emergency teams quickly responded with ambulances and assistance tents. The incident occurred on Vittorio Veneto street, and the local transport company ATM has yet to issue a statement regarding the event.

  • Italy

A tragic tram derailment in central Milan has resulted in the death of one person, with at least 20 others injured, according to a witness report from Reuters.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon along Vittorio Veneto street, causing chaos as the tram veered off its tracks.

In response, five ambulances arrived swiftly at the scene, while civil protection teams erected a tent to aid the injured. Meanwhile, the local transport company, ATM, has not yet provided a comment regarding the accident.

