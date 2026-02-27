Major Ganja Bust: Over 1,250 Kg Seized in Odisha-Central India Operation

In a significant crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 1,250 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 6.25 crore, across two major operations.

Four individuals tied to inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor were apprehended, showcasing the scale of drug movement in the region.

The first operation led to the interception of a vehicle on National Highway 53, revealing 729 kg of concealed ganja. A second operation at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza unveiled an additional 522 kg of narcotics.

