Major Ganja Bust: Over 1,250 Kg Seized in Odisha-Central India Operation

More than 1,250 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 6.25 crore, were seized in two related operations by the DRI in India. Four individuals involved in drug trafficking along the Odisha-Central India corridor were arrested. The operations involved vehicles transporting ganja under cover cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:17 IST
In a significant crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 1,250 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 6.25 crore, across two major operations.

Four individuals tied to inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor were apprehended, showcasing the scale of drug movement in the region.

The first operation led to the interception of a vehicle on National Highway 53, revealing 729 kg of concealed ganja. A second operation at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza unveiled an additional 522 kg of narcotics.

