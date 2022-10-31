Belize national held with heroin worth Rs 69.95 cr at Delhi airport

The Air Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi seized Heroin valued at Rs 69.95 Cr from a Belize national on Sunday. In a statement, Joint Commissioner of Customs (IGI Airport) Nisha Gupta informed that the woman passenger arrived from Johannesburg via Doha. The contraband was concealed in the false bottom of a stroll bag being carried by her. The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act.

The statement reads that on the basis of profiling, one passenger (Belize National) arrived on Sunday at terminal-3 of IGI airport in New Delhi by flight no. QR 578 from Doha. She was intercepted by customs officers at the airport. Subsequently, on thorough checking of his baggage, certain material was found to be secreted in the false bottom and top of the trolley bag. This yielded a recovery of a total of 9950 grams having an international value of Rs. 69.95 Cr (value is taken as Rs. 7 Cr/kg as per international market trend) of a white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics.

When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain a commercial quantity of heroin, she added. In view of the above, it is clear that the said passenger has violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS act, 1985, and had committed an offence punishable under section 21, section 23, and section 29 of the NDPS act, 1985.

Accordingly, the passenger has been placed under arrest under section 43(b) of the NDPS act, 1985 while the white powdery substance suspected to be heroin has been seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of the NDPS act, 1985. Further investigation into the matter is under process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)