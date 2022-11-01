Horse racing-Gold Trip wins Melbourne Cup

Gold Trip won the A$8 million ($6.00 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday.

Emissary ran second ahead of third-placed High Emocean in Australia's "race that stops the nation". ($1 = 1.5535 Australian dollars)

Also Read: T20 WC: Shami's fiery spell, Rahul's batting masterclass help India defeat Australia by 6 runs in warm-up match

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)