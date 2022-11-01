Left Menu

UK defence minister non-committal on whether PM Sunak will keep spending pledge

Asked how confident he was that Sunak and Hunt would maintain the target, Wallace told a parliamentary committee: "how fixed this new prime minister and the chancellor is going to be on 3%, we'll find out at the budget." Wallace said that he was confident that defence spending was "moving up the funding priority ladder," but that his department's budget was particularly vulnerable to inflation given its large capital expenditure.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:10 IST
UK defence minister non-committal on whether PM Sunak will keep spending pledge
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said people would have to wait until a fiscal event on Nov. 17 to find out if a commitment to increase defence spending over the course of the decade would be maintained by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt are examining spending cuts and tax rises ahead of the Autumn Statement later this month, raising the prospect of a clash with the defence ministry.

Sunak's predecessors Boris Johnson, who Wallace supported, and Liz Truss had committed to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, but Sunak has not said if he will keep it. Asked how confident he was that Sunak and Hunt would maintain the target, Wallace told a parliamentary committee: "how fixed this new prime minister and the chancellor is going to be on 3%, we'll find out at the budget."

Wallace said that he was confident that defence spending was "moving up the funding priority ladder," but that his department's budget was particularly vulnerable to inflation given its large capital expenditure. He said that he would seek to ensure that his department's budget was protected in real terms and that spending levels would be at least insulated from the impact of fluctuating exchange rates and inflation over the next two years.

"I'm confident that the argument has been made the defence needs to come back up the priority of investment. The next argument is how much by," he said. "Obviously as Defence Secretary I would like: 'by significant amounts', but I also live in the real world and the next two years there is a spending challenge we have to meet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022