CPI MP Viswam lauds Mandaviya for visit in RML hospital and putting efforts to things in order

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswan on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding his effort to Visit Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and put all efforts to thing in orders. CPI MP Binoy Viswam in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said thatI write this letter to express my delight in seeing you visit the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital,Delhi in person on October 30th for inspection. I felt very happy that you had put in the effortto visit the place and make sure that things were going in order. This sends out a message thatyou care about the hospital, its workers and visiting patients, which in turn makes them feelmotivated and more disciplined.

"We met the same day when I consulted the doctor due to my escalating blood pressure levels. I have to thank the medical and paramedical staff for looking after me with proper care, during which I also kept a close watch on how dedicated and selfless they were in discharging their duties" Viswam said in a letter. Upper House MP Binoy Viswam draw the attention of Union Health Minister over the shortage ofmedical and paramedical staff causing distress to patients in RML Hospital.

" I would also like to take this opportunity to raise some of my concerns regarding the hospitalduring my visit. The first and foremost issue I've noticed was regarding the grave shortage ofmedical and paramedical staff causing distress to patients, especially the lack of supporting staff to attend to the acutely ill patients. "Secondly, inadequate numbers of equipment such as trolley beds, wheelchairs, first aid items, removable bed sheets, etc. are also making the patients suffer. Alarmingly, there is no toilet facility at all in the emergency block of the hospital, where the majority of the people visit on a daily basis" he said in a letter.

Viswam further said that these patients are forced to use the toilets in the trauma care block, which is far away. However, even these toilets are unattended and not properly cleaned. They need to be cleaned at least every hour with the increasing number of visiting patients. Another issue is that there is a huge scarcity of seating arrangements at the hospital, both inside and outside the consulting room of the emergency block. This affects weak patients, especially the elderly and disabled. "Ram Manohar Lohia, the prestigious government hospital in the national capital, which is named after the national stalwart who fought for social justice, represents the face of our health sector. Henceforth, I would urge you to look into the matter and bring forth possible solutions to all these alarming issues for the benefit of our people" Viswam said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)