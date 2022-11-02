Left Menu

Odisha: Elephant falls into well, dies

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • India

The carcass of a 12-year-old female elephant was found in a well near Saranda forest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The pachyderm is believed to have fallen into the well while roaming around as part of a herd and died on Tuesday night, he said.

Locals spotted the carcass in the morning and informed the forest officials, who removed it with the help of an earthmover, Rairangpur division Assistant Conservator of Forest Nabin Chandra Naik said.

