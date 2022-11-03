Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges protesters to lift road blockades

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the first time on Wednesday asked protesters blocking roads nationwide to lift blockades as demonstrations are restricting people's right to come and go and bringing losses to the economy.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 05:28 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro urges protesters to lift road blockades

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the first time on Wednesday asked protesters blocking roads nationwide to lift blockades as demonstrations are restricting people's right to come and go and bringing losses to the economy. Protests erupted on Sunday after Bolsonaro's narrow loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an Oct. 30 runoff presidential election.

In a video posted on social media, Bolsonaro said he understood people's frustration at the result of the election. "I know you are upset... Me too. But we have to keep our heads straight," he said on a tweeted message. "I will make an appeal to you: clear the highways."

The president said blocking roads make the ongoing protests illegitimate. He encouraged people to choose other ways to demonstrate. Bolsonaro added the Federal Highway Police (PRF) had mobilized to help dispel protesters and clear roads. But he said they are overwhelmed because protests are taking place on multiple locations. "The difficulties are enormous."

Brazilian authorities said they were making headway in their efforts to clear blockades set up across the country by truckers. The PRF said protesters were blocking highways partially or fully in 126 locations as of Wednesday evening, down from around 190 the previous night.

Although smaller than in previous days, the protests are still likely disrupting fuel distribution, industrial activity, food deliveries to supermarkets and shipments of grains to ports. Anvisa, the national health agency, warned that the blockades could lead to shortages of medical supplies.

ANP, the oil regulator, changed rules related to minimum fuel storage requirements on distribution sites and relaxed cooking gas bottling requirements in a bid to prevent potential energy shortages. Abear, a trade group which represents Brazilian airlines, warned that the jet fuel supplies may be compromised.

Police said 732 roadblocks had been cleared across the country, though roads remained blocked or partially blocked in 14 of Brazil's 26 states, most notably in farm states like Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso, where Bolsonaro has strong popular support. In remarks on Tuesday, the Brazilian president said the protests resulted from "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote. But he had stopped short of explicitly asking his supporters to take down the blockades.

Truckers, a key Bolsonaro constituency that benefited from his policies to lower fuel prices, have disrupted the Brazilian economy by shutting highways in recent years. Some of the protesters have called for military intervention to keep Bolsonaro in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022