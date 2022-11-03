CBI conducts searches in alleged Arunachal Pradesh PSC question paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at around 16 different places in three states in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged question paper leak case of the examination for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). In a statement, CBI mentioned that raids were conducted at 16 locations in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The searches resulted into the recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of the Executive Magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, Hard discs, pen drives, etc.

CBI had registered a case on October 26 at the request of Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. The accused named in the FIR were identified as Akhilesh Yadav of Jeju Institute in Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC.

The said case was registered against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27, 2022. The Complainant (a Candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC. (ANI)

