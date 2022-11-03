Left Menu

U.S. holiday sales to slow as inflation tests consumer resilience -report

Despite a weaker outlook, NRF added that consumers remain resilient. "In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season," President and Chief Executive Matthew Shay said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:20 IST
U.S. holiday sales to slow as inflation tests consumer resilience -report
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. holiday sales are expected to rise at a slower pace this year, a trade group said on Thursday, at a time when decades-high inflation has left Americans struggling to pay bills, draining some of the Christmas cheer from households.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast holiday sales, including e-commerce and non-store sales, to rise between 6% and 8% to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion during November and December. That compares to a 13.5% jump reported last year, and a 9.3% rise seen in 2020.

Part of the slowdown in the last two months of the year also stem from consumers starting their holiday shopping as early as October, taking advantage of steep discounts offered by retailers to clear out excess inventory. Companies like Target Corp and Walmart Inc have been sitting on mountains of inventory, forcing them to give out early discounts and taking the shine off of major shopping days.

"While (early discounts) may result in some sales being pulled forward, we expect to see continued deals and promotions throughout the remaining months," NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. Despite a weaker outlook, NRF added that consumers remain resilient.

"In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season," President and Chief Executive Matthew Shay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022