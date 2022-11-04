North East Delhi violence: Court orders framing of charges against ex-AAP Councilor in money laundering case

The Karkardooma Court of Delhi ordered the framing of charges against ex-AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case in connection with the North East Delhi Violence held in February 2020. The Court also dismissed the bail plea of Tahir Hussain in the same case.

Court said, "In view of the statutory provisions and the law discussed above, the transactions of Tahir Hussain, as detailed above, in a conspiracy to fraudulently withdraw money from the accounts of certain companies owned or controlled by him through bogus and mala fide transactions with bogus entry operators on the strength of fake bills with him being the beneficiary and with intent putting it to use towards riots." The court further observed that the then-accused Tahir Hussain would be set to be deriving or obtaining property as a result of criminal activity associated with/relatable to the scheduled offence as the proceeds of crime and will be guilty of money laundering.

The Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat while ordering for framing of charges said that there is sufficient material on record, prima facie, creating grave suspicion against the accused for framing charge against him and to proceed further with the trial of the case. "Thus, I hold that a charge is framed against the accused Tahir Hussain for the offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," said the Court.

The court said that in terms of the contents of the complaint and the accompanying documents and statements, it emerges, prima facie, that accused Tahir Hussain, acting in conspiracy, engaged in money laundering, as stated in the aforesaid paragraphs, under the provisions of PMLA. The proceeds of crime generated in the conspiracy were put to use for riots. Tahir Hussain is an accused and facing several cases in relation to North East Delhi Violence.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a complaint against him concerning the alleged funding of riots. Advocate N. K. Matta, Special Prosecutor for ED submitted that there is sufficient material on record against the accused and a case of money laundering is made out against him.

SPP also argued that there is sufficient evidence and witnesses to the effect that the accused was involved in the funding of riots. He distributed money to other accused persons for riots and procuring weapons. On the other hand, Advocate Rizwan counsel for Tahir Hussain earlier submitted that no case of money laundering was made out against his client. He had argued that the basis of the Enforcement Directorate case is an alleged transaction of Rs. 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

He argued that in the light of the said transaction only a case of GST is made out against him for transactions through fake and bogus invoices. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with North East Delhi Violence held in February 2020. ED had registered a complaint against him and other accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering ( PMLA) Act. (ANI)

