Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Over 6 thousand liquor bottles seized in Madurai

Police seized over six thousand liquor bottles stored, waiting to be sold illegally, in a private club in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 11:50 IST
Tamil Nadu: Over 6 thousand liquor bottles seized in Madurai
Liquor Bottles seized (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized over six thousand liquor bottles stored, waiting to be sold illegally, in a private club in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday. In a crackdown against the marketing of illegal liquor in the Madurai district, police confiscated around 6,228 liquor bottles stored illegally in a private Manamagil Mandram (Club) in Madurai, and arrested one person.

During the police's investigation, it was revealed that these liquor bottles were sold at unauthorized times. These were caught during a police raid at a private Manamagil Mandram( Club) owned by Panaselvam at Mela Perumal Mestri Road," Madurai Police said. The police registered a case and arrested the manager namely, Maharajan.

Earlier in September, Andhra Pradesh Police seized and destroyed 2.43 lakh liquor bottles illegally transported from Telangana. According to Police, the bottles carried liquor worth Rs 5.47 crore. The liquor bottles were destroyed at Nandigama in the NTR district. The liquor bottles were destroyed in the presence of senior police officials.

"Liquor bottles were transported illegally from Telangana. So far we have destroyed 2,000 litres of illicit liquor and filed 226 cases," said Kanthi Rana Tata, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada. On the order of the state government, Andhra Pradesh Police have been conducting surprise raids at the check posts on the city outskirts. The move was taken following the reports of illegal liquor transportation from other states to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022