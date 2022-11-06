Left Menu

Lottery competition at Assam festival promises luxury cars, long queues for tickets

The organising committee of the Howly Raas festival, which is held on the occasion of Raas Mahotsav, arranges a lottery competition every year and this year marks the 95th edition of the popular annual event at Howly.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 12:42 IST
The first prize at this year's lottery competition is an Audi A4. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Barpeta (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI) The long queues outside the ticket counter at the annual Howly Raas festival in Assam's Barpeta district this year are unlike previous editions as people are lining up for lottery tickets, each prized at Rs 100 and promising high-end luxury cars for the lucky winners. The organising committee of the Howly Raas festival, which is held on the occasion of Raas Mahotsav, arranges a lottery competition every year and this year marks the 95th edition of the popular annual event at Howly.

According to the Raas Mahotsav organising committee, the lottery competition this year has an eye-popping prize pool as 21 luxury vehicles would be given away to the lucky winners. The lure of the eye-catching prizes has seen scores of people from across the state making a beeline outside the counter for tickets. "We have released 3.20 lakh tickets for this year's lottery competition and will give away 21 luxury vehicles as prizes. The first prize is an AUDI A4 while the second is an MG Hector. We will conduct the lottery competition on November 21," Phanindra Nath, secretary of the event's organizing committee, said.

Earlier, in October, the Chhath Puja was celebrated with characteristic fervour in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswasarma leading the way by offering prayers at Pandu ghat in Guwahati on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

