TN: Rameswaram fishermen bodies hold strike to condemn inaction by state, centre after Sri Lanka Navy apprehends Indian boats

Rameswaram fishermen associations decided to hold a three-day strike to condemn inaction by state and central governments after the Sri Lankan navy apprehended Indian fishermen and boats.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 23:55 IST
After the Sri Lankan navy apprehended Indian fishermen and boats, Rameswaram fishermen associations decided to hold a three-day strike to condemn inaction by state and central governments, said Fishermen Association District Secretary Jesuraj. The fishermen have condemned the Central and State Governments for not taking any action to stop the ongoing transgressive activities of the Sri Lankan Navy, added the District Secretary.

In this regard, in an emergency meeting of Fishermans Associations held at Rameswaram fishing harbour today. Earlier today, 15 Rameswaram fishermen and two boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fishermen went to sea from Rameswaram yesterday to fish in 534 barges after obtaining a fishing permit from the Fisheries. Fishermen were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar at night when the Sri Lankan navy came to the area claiming to have crossed the border.

The arrested fishermen and boats are being taken to Thalaimannar Naval Camp for questioning. This has created turmoil among Rameswaram fishermen. (ANI)

