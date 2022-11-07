Left Menu

Mumbai: Police recovers unidentified dead body of 55-year-old man, probe on

Officials of Mumbai Police on Sunday recovered a dead body, decomposed, of a 55-year-old unidentified man trapped inside a drain in Mumbai's Dharavi.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 10:58 IST
Mumbai: Police recovers unidentified dead body of 55-year-old man, probe on
Officials of Mumbai Police on Sunday recovered a decomposed dead body of a 55-year-old unidentified man trapped inside a drain in Mumbai's Dharavi. Locals of the Dharavi area informed fire personnel and Mumbai police after locating the body trapped inside a drain.

"After receiving an intimation about the incident, officials reached at the spot and recovered the dead body after an hour of struggle," Mumbai Police said. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained as the police didn't find any marks on the body," police said in a statement, adding that the dead body was in a decomposed condition.

The police sent the unidentified body to Sion Hospital for post-mortem and filed Accidental Death Report (ADR) pertaining to the incident. "We are waiting for the autopsy report to further declare the incident as a suicide case or as a matter of poison," Mumbai Police said further.

The police are searching for missing complaints filed in the nearby police stations to trace the unidentified dead body. The investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

