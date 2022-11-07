Left Menu

Ludhiana: FIR registered against a person for celebrating murder of Sudhir Suri

A case was registered in Punjab's Ludhiana against a person, allegedly distributed sweets (Laddoos) over the death of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead in Amritsar days back, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 12:10 IST
Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A case was registered in Punjab's Ludhiana against a person, who allegedly distributed sweets (Laddoos) over the death of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead in Amritsar days back, officials said. Ludhiana Police on Sunday lodged an FIR against the person after a purported video of him, distributing sweets over the death of Sudhir Suri, was shared widely on social media.

"A case has been registered under section 295A at Salem Tabri police station and a probe is underway in the matter," said Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot at in Amritsar on November 4.

The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons. "Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons are recovered," Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar said.

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the Sudhir Suri assassination case, Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh said on Sunday. Accused Sandeep Saini has been arrested on the spot and his weapon was recovered.

"Accused Sandeep Sunny was arrested on the same day of the incident. He committed a hate crime after getting radicalised on social media, though it isn't the whole part and needs further technical probe," said Amritsar CP Arun Pal Singh. Earlier on Sunday, people gathered outside the residence of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri for his last rites. (ANI)

