IARI trying higher yield in short-duration rice varieties to stop stubble burning in Punjab

To prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Monday said it is trying in the breeding programme to get higher yield in the short-duration rice varieties to help farmers can easily shift from the long-duration PUSA-44 variety.

Stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and other parts significantly contributes to air pollution in north India during winters.

Speaking to PTI, IARI Director A K Singh said stubble burning in Punjab is because long-duration paddy varieties, especially PUSA-44, are grown in the state, which matures in 155 days, offering less time for crop residue management.

While IARI's short-duration varieties -- PR126, Pusa Basmati-1509, Pusa Basmati-1692 -- that matures in 120 days are released in Punjab, it has been taken up in only 5-6 lakh hectares out of the total paddy area of 31 lakh hectares in the state.

''It is because PUSA-44 variety gives a yield of 8 tonnes per hectare. If duration is reduced by a month, yield loss is one tonne per hectare, meaning a loss of about Rs 20,000 per hectares to farmers as against a long-duration variety,'' he said.

Singh said the farmers' perception of incurring loss from growing a short-duration variety does not hold true when the economics of growing these varieties are evaluated by taking into account various inputs and operations.

Growing a short-duration variety not only gives the farmers 25 days time to manage the stubble but also save irrigation water and input cost, he added.

Short-duration paddy varieties are ready for harvesting in mid-September or October-end, providing one month window to prepare the fields for wheat sowing. Whereas the long-duration paddy varieties are harvested in October-end or first week of November.

To discourage Punjab farmers from growing the long-duration paddy variety that has led to a rise in stubble burning incidents causing air pollution, IARI had discontinued breeder seed production of PUSA-44 three years back itself.

''The breeder seed production of this variety has stopped and now it is not into seed chain from breeder foundation certified seed to farmers. But there are saved seed with farmers which is in circulation. That's how it is still been cultivated,'' Singh said.

There was at time PUSA-44 was grown in 50 per cent of the total paddy area in Punjab, which has reduced to 10-12 per cent as per the state government records, he said.

''Now, it has come down, and in the next 2-3 years it will further come down,'' he added.

Explaining the ways to prevent paddy stubble burning, IARI Director said there are three ways to manage when the stubble is lying in the field after harvesting the paddy.

In in-citu management, a combine harvester with the attachment of super SMS (Straw Management System) is used to cut and spread the straw in uniform manner in the field. After this operation is done, three practices are followed.

One option is farmers can use Happy Seeder, a tractor-mounted machine that cuts and lifts rice straw, sows wheat into the soil, and deposits the straw over the sown area as mulch.

The second option is farmers can use Super Seeder, a machine with combination of rotary tiller and seed planter with press wheels, for sowing wheat in paddy residue without burning straw.

The third option: If farmers have sufficient time between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing then general practice is that farmers use a mould board plough or rotovator to turn the stubble into soil and then provide irrigation. This takes a day's time and when the soil has appropriate moisture, one can go for deep ploughing and prepare the field for wheat sowing.

As far as PUSA bio-decomposer is concerned, the IARI Director said, ''In all three situations, decomposer can be used because it is only a fungal consortium. Decomposer can be applied in any situation.'' However, the most prominent practice that IARI has been recommending from the beginning is that after harvesting when stubble is spread in the field by straw management system, apply decomposer and use rotovator to turn stubble into soil.

If moisture is there, it is ok. If not, use light irrigation and leave the field for 25 days and thereafter go for ploughing the field 2-3 times, preparing the field for wheat sowing, he said.

