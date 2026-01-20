Thrilling Australian Open Day 3: Upsets and Triumphs

The third day of the Australian Open unfolded with high-stakes drama and compelling performances. Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov exacted revenge against Alex Michelsen, overcoming him in a nearly four-hour match, following a previous defeat last year.

While fifth seed Elena Rybakina swiftly dispatched Kaja Juvan in just 72 minutes, American favorite Madison Keys mounted a fierce comeback after an initial setback. Notably, Janice Tjen marked a milestone, becoming the first Indonesian to win an Australian Open match in 28 years.

The day also saw Italian Lorenzo Musetti advance following his opponent's retirement, and Ben Shelton secured a straight-sets victory. As the tournament progresses, eyes remain on top seeds, including Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, who continue to battle under the Melbourne sun.

(With inputs from agencies.)