Political Drama: Tamil Nadu Governor's Walkout Sparks Controversy

Felix Gerald, national spokesperson for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), criticized Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to exit the 2026 State Legislative Assembly's winter session without giving the customary address. Gerald labeled the Governor as a 'political propaganda secretary' manipulated by opposition forces.

Gerald asserted that the Governor is being prevented from making his speech or risks making controversial remarks that lead to a premature departure. He further suggested that the government might leverage this event to issue grand statements and pre-election promises.

The incident marks the third time Governor Ravi has refrained from delivering the address, following similar walkouts in 2024 and 2025. A press release from Lok Bhavan attributed his walkout to interruptions and highlighted alleged neglect of critical issues in the assembly's discourse.

