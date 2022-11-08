Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Hundreds of Russians killed daily near Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Donetsk region in the east remained the "epicentre" of fighting in the conflict, with hundreds of Russians being killed every day. "The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "They are being killed in their hundreds every day. The ground in front of Ukrainian positions is littered with bodies of the occupiers."

The towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka are the focal points of the heaviest fighting in Donetsk region.

